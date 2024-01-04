Tom’s tip for an alternative way into uni



TOORMINA local Thomas Henderson is one of 50 TAFE NSW graduates who studied a university preparation course that provides access to universities without the HSC.

Tom has been studying for the Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC) and has just received his results, a Tertiary Entrance Score of an ATAR equivalent of at least 97.



The Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC) is a nationally accredited qualification offering a Tertiary Entrance Score, an ATAR equivalent, recognised by universities and employers as a year 12 equivalent qualification.

According to Jobs and Skills Australia, over the next ten years, more than nine out of ten new jobs expected to

be created will require post-secondary qualifications.

“After realising that my high school performance didn’t reflect my academic potential, I enrolled in the Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation as a second chance to get into university,” Tom told News Of The Area.

“The course engaged me in ways high school never did; I genuinely enjoyed every lesson and appreciated the course’s flexible structure.”

As part of the course Tom studied subjects such as Mathematics Advanced and Statistics as he thought they would be the most useful in setting him up for university study.

“I’ve always been technically oriented and interested in starting my own business, so thanks to my high Tertiary Entrance score next year I’m planning to study a double degree in Economics and Science.

“By studying the Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation I feel a lot more prepared for university than if I came straight from high school.

“I learnt practical skills like how to write a quality essay, apply Harvard-style referencing, as well as develop my critical thinking and research skills.

“I would 100 percent recommend the Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation for those who are looking to study at uni.

“TAFE NSW is a supportive environment and there is plenty of one-on-one assistance if you ask for it.

“The teachers want to see you succeed,” he said.

Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said the success of the latest cohort of graduates highlights how alternative pathways are available for students to achieve their career and education goals.

“Around 40 per cent of TAFE NSW graduates who passed the Tertiary Preparation Certificate this year received ATAR equivalents of at least 90, which is a testament to their dedication throughout the year,” he said.

“There are many pathways to employment and further education.

“The Tertiary Preparation Certificate is a great option for those looking to gain practical skills in researching and writing essays in an adult learning environment.

“Completing the course has the potential to change lives by increasing employment opportunities, preparing students for the workforce of the future and paving the way for lifelong learning.”

By Andrea FERRARI