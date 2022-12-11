Tony Judge addresses key election issues in Sawtell

COFFS Harbour Labor candidate Tony Judge addressed key local issues at a gathering of supporters at the Sawtell Bowling Club last Sunday, December 4, raising funds ahead of March’s state election.

Mr Judge has long been a vocal advocate for the chronic lack of housing in Coffs Harbour to be addressed.



“I believe that the shortage of social and affordable housing highlights the need for greater Government support on the issue,” he said.

Mr Judge said the State Government needs to take responsibility and get to work on more social housing and some real solutions for homelessness.

He has already announced Labor policies such as ending no-grounds evictions and introducing a portable bond scheme.

Mr Judge believes there has been a shift in the political landscape of the country in recent times.

“What we’ve seen recently is a movement towards change.

“The idea of a seat being held by the same party for decades no longer carries the inevitability it once did.

“I hear day in, day out, from the people of Coffs Harbour, and they are saying things simply cannot go on the way they are,” Mr Judge said.

“Our nurses are crying out for help – they have been ignored for far too long.”

According to Mr Judge, current staffing levels are dangerous for both nurses and patients and are leading to an exodus of nurses from our hospitals.

Similarly, he said, teachers are burnt out and exiting from a system that lacks support, and the government fails to recruit and fill the vacancies created.

Mr Judge said the TAFE system has been run down and it is contributing to the dire shortage of tradespeople that is affecting the Coffs Coast.

“This is entirely unsustainable – Labor has a plan for the changes we need and we need to change the Government next March.“

Mr Judge expressed his gratitude to the attendees of the fundraiser and has committed to running an honest and respectful campaign, grounded in positivity and optimism.

“The local community is already aware that plenty of issues need improving, there is no need for me to dig further down there.

“I want to represent the people of this region to give the electorate an opportunity for hope and provide a genuine alternative that they can believe in and vote for.”

By Andrew VIVIAN