Toormina Oval to receive an upgrade



TOORMINA Oval is set to be bigger and better after the endorsement of a $1.27 million tender to upgrade the precinct.

The Toormina Oval Upgrade project will see the construction of a new carpark, foot bridge, football field and connecting concrete footpaths.

The multi-field complex is home to one of the biggest football clubs on the North Coast in Sawtell FC, and a cricket venue across the warmer months.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said the upgrade of the community hub would add to an already popular area.

“Sited adjacent to a BMX track, skate park and the Toormina Gardens shopping complex, Toormina Oval is very much a community hub,” she said.

“This upgrade is an important further step to build on the public facilities and amenities in an area that is popular with youth and young families.”

Toormina Oval already boasts a full-sized synthetic wicket cricket ground and two football fields.

The precinct includes four changerooms, accessible public toilets and a canteen.

City Infrastructure Acting Director Daniel Noble said the new additions to the facility would add to those already made in 2022.

“The new carpark will be built near the existing Southern Field while the additional football ground will be sited next to the velodrome,” he said.

“The new field will serve as both a training ground and for Saturday comp games.

“A new access path from the existing fields to the third field will be built including a bridge crossing of a channel drain.

“This will be another significant leap forward for the facility after new accessible female change rooms, storage spaces and accessible pathways were opened in 2022.”

Lighting at the existing main fields has also recently been upgraded to LED.

The Toormina Oval project is expected to be completed by September 2025, weather permitting.

The sports grounds will remain open and operational during the contract period.

By Aiden BURGESS