Top Australian Day honour for Karuah Pearls Netball Club mentor Pearl Manton



NETBALL mentor Pearl Manton is an exceptional leader and role model for the Port Stephens community.

The widely respected Karuah Pearls Netball Club president was recognised for her outstanding contributions within the region on Australia Day when named the 2025 Port Stephens Council Sportsperson of the Year during a ceremony at Riverside Park.

Affectionately known as “Aunty Pearl”, the 36-year-old educator – who lives with multiple sclerosis – is a true inspiration for budding netballers in the Port Stephens Netball Association.

Not only an outstanding goal shooter on court, Pearl is also a passionate advocate for the importance of local sports in fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Through her tireless efforts, she ensures that children in the area have access to engaging and enriching sports experiences.

Pearl goes above and beyond by not only promoting athletic development but also emphasising the significance of cultural aspects in sport.

At her beloved Karuah club, she has been instrumental in developing programs that empower young athletes, instilling in them the values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

She also takes the time to mentor and encourage each player, helping them build skills and confidence.

For more than two decades, the Aboriginal education officer has devoted countless hours to the sport as a player, coach and administrator.

Despite battling the disabling neurological disease, Pearl can be found tutoring juniors on the finer points of the game in her roles of Club President and a team coach.

She has enjoyed success as a player for Medowie and in the Wyong-Gosford Netball Association in her heyday and as a premiership-winning coach with the Karuah Pearls.

She is also proud of her work as team manager of the NSW Indigenous Schoolgirls team.

Pearl’s emphasis on team work, honing skills and having fun on court has always resonated with the club’s player list.

Port Stephens Netball Association president Jodi Cassar told News Of The Area that Pearl was “an asset to the region and a wonderful role model for the sport of netball.”

“Pearl has been instrumental in providing culturally safe netball in both the Karuah and broader Port Stephens community,” she said.

“As an association we are extremely proud to have Pearl as part of our netball family and for her ongoing commitment to young boys and girls who love the sport.”

By Chris KARAS