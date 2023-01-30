Top baby names revealed for 2022

CHARLOTTE looks set to be the most popular girls’ name in NSW in 2022 while Oliver is the number one boys’ name for the eighth year running.

Attorney General Mark Speakman and Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello revealed the current top 10 NSW baby names for 2022, as recorded by the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

“Welcoming a baby into the family is a joyous time for parents and selecting a name is one of the most important decisions they’ll make.

“It’s always interesting to see which names are the most popular each year,” Mr Speakman said.

“After finishing third in 2021, Charlotte is well placed to finish top of the charts joining Oliver who has been the number one baby boys’ name in NSW since 2014,” Mr Speakman said.

“Amelia, Isla and Mia have also made the top ten for several years running, along with Jack, Noah, and William.

“We welcome the state’s newest residents and congratulate all NSW families who brought a little bundle of joy into their home in 2022.”

The top ten names for girls in 2022 are Charlotte, Amelia, Olivia, Isla, Mia, Ava, Ella, Matilda Sienna and Chloe.

The top ten names for boys in 2022 are Oliver, Noah, Leo, William, Theodore, Jack, Henry, Luca, Thomas and Charlie.

In 2022, 83,411 babies were registered in NSW, 6,648 fewer than in 2021.

However, as parents have 60 days to register their newborn, babies who were born in December 2022 may yet to be registered.