Top ranked surfer Eden Hasson inspiring next wave of junior talent



WHEN Anna Bay surfing titan Eden Hasson isn’t taming big waves on an exotic beach location on the World Surf League qualifying series, you’ll find him mentoring the up and coming talent at the Port Stephens Surf School.

The Australian Under 18 champion is one of the best young prospects on the international surfing scene and is eager to give back to the sport he loves.

Helping coach the budding intermediate juniors in group surfing lessons at the school’s One Mile Beach base gives Hasson plenty of satisfaction.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that gifted Eden was cutting his surfing teeth on the Juniors Tour – matching it with the best young surfers on the circuit.

“There’s nothing better than jumping in the ocean with a group of your friends and catching a bunch of party waves,” Eden told News Of The Area.

“As a professional surfer I enjoy teaching one of our greatest lifestyle sports and helping people of all ages enjoy a healthy and long life interest.”

Hasson helped the Australian Irukandjis win gold at the 2024 ISA World Junior Surfing championships in El Salvador.

The 18-year-old also reached the quarter-finals of the recent Phillip Island Junior Pro in Victoria as part of the Qualifying Series 3000 and is now preparing for the upcoming Newcastle Junior Pro in May.

As one of the country’s best credentialled young surfers, Hasson spends plenty of touring time on the NSW North Coast – honing his board skills at the Surfing High Performance Centre at Cabarita/Kingscliffe.

When he returns to Anna Bay, Eden loves nothing more than tutoring surfing exponents at One Mile, Fingal Bay and Birubi Beaches.

“It is all about learning to ride waves and simply having fun in a picturesque environment.”

By Chris KARAS