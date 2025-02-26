Top results for Coffs Swimming Club at Country Championships



COFFS Harbour Swimming Club members have recorded outstanding performances at the recent NSW Country Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

A team of eighteen swimmers competed in Sydney, with the Coffs crew having 41 top-10 placings between them, as well as many personal bests.

Coco Becker, Sara Bergen, Ethan Blockey, Lily Bourne, and Harry May won fourteen medals between them, with Ethan and Harry winning three gold medals each.

Coaches Daniel Bannerman, Eugene Brogmus and Jodie Gordon also attended the meet to support the swimmers.

Bannerman said it was the best the club had fared at the Country Championships in years.

“That’s the best result we have had in seven to ten years,” he said.

“The kids have been training really hard and it’s good to see them rewarded with top results.

“And it’s a good stepping stone for the bigger events coming up.”

Coffs Harbour Swimming Club’s younger swimmers are now looking towards next month’s Speedo NSW Junior State Age Championships in Sydney, while the club’s older swimmers also have the NSW State Open Championships next month, before the Australian Championships in April at Brisbane.

For those interested in joining the Coffs Harbour Swimming Club, registrations for next season will open in September.

By Aiden BURGESS

