Touch football cup triumph for powerful Nelson Bay Neptunes Under 18 Girls



NELSON Bay Neptunes rule the representative touch football roost in the Hunter region.

Fresh from their record-breaking trophy double at the recent Peter Wilson Memorial Cup championships at Tomaree Sports Complex, the Neptunes are basking in glory with a number one ranking in the Girls Under 18, Under 14 and Boys Under 12 age categories.

Nelson Bay were crowned the ‘Champion Club’ in another first after lining up in three Grand Finals.

On a day of touch football milestones, Pat Hay’s Under 12 whiz kids created history by becoming the first Nelson Bay boys team to win the Cup while the Under 18 girls made it back-to-back titles.

Australian Under 18 Youth squad member Ali Mitchell spearheaded the Neptunes to a 9-7 Grand Final victory over Orange – capping a superb tournament with a Player of the Final performance.

The mercurial middle confirmed her status as one of the nation’s best young prospects by also earning the Neptunes’ Players Player award.

In a real family feat, the winning Nelson Bay outfit was coached by Ali’s elder sister Maddi – a talented player in her own right – and assisted by mum Nicole, a former Australian Emu and Port Stephens touch football legend.

The Neptunes overcame injuries and a sluggish start to win six and draw one of their eight matches during the two day event.

Eight members of the current Nelson Bay squad featured in the championship-winning 2024 combination – middles Mitchell, Eden Cheviot, Millie Barnes, Kiara De Bono, links Summer Francis, Piper Ross and wingers Alex Battese and Scarlett O’Connor.

They were joined by talented links Amelia Nicholas, Mikayla Ireland, Evie Manning, Mia Wall, Luca Stewart and winger Sophia Akbal.

“We started the competition on a slow note but grew in confidence with each win,” an elated Nicole told News Of The Area.

“The girls were disappointed after a first round 4-3 loss to Maitland but showed tons of spirit and skill to force their way into the Grand Final and retain the trophy,” she added.

Nelson Bay qualified for the title decider after posting a 3-all draw with Mudgee and wins over Wallsend (5-2), Dubbo (2-0), Central Coast (3-2), Orange (6-3) and Maitland in a semi final drop-off after both sides were locked 3-all at full time.

The Neptunes exacted revenge over Maitland in a tense semi final before showing their champion qualities in the Cup Final with a strong display against a top-notch Orange line up.

Nelson Bay’s talented Under 14 Girls outfit turned in top displays to reach the Grand Final against invitational side Orange.

Coached by Michelle Sproule, the girls were gallant in an 8-5 loss but remain the Hunter region’s top-ranked team in this age group.

The Peter Wilson Memorial Cup Championships is regarded as the largest premier regional junior touch football tournament and attracted over 180 teams and 2500 representative boys and girls players in the Under 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 years divisions.

By Chris KARAS