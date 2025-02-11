Touch Footy fever hits the Coffs Coast as Northern Eagles soar



MORE than a thousand Touch Footy players descended on the Coffs Coast for the Northern Eagles Championships, as sixteen regions and 84 teams battled across two days of high-intensity competition.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams was on hand to celebrate the event’s success.

“It’s fantastic to have this tournament here on the Coffs Coast, and credit to the Northern Eagles team for putting in the hard work to make it happen,” she said.

“This is one of the biggest events on the Touch Football calendar, and it’s now in its fourth year and growing stronger each time.

“We’ve got fifteen more teams than last year, which is a testament to how popular it’s become.

“There are teams from Taree to Tweed Heads, Inverell, Tamworth, and Port Macquarie – it’s a brilliant competition.

“And just look at these fields. We are absolutely blessed to have facilities of this standard here in Coffs.”

Speaking in her dual role as both Mayor and a “footy mum”, Cr Williams was keen to showcase the region’s sporting infrastructure.

“I take my kids to Touch Football all the time, and you can see the reaction from visiting teams when they arrive here. It’s just ‘wow’.

“I think we sometimes take our stadium for granted and don’t realise how fortunate we are to have these world-class facilities.”

On the field, the Woopi Touch Footy Under 10 Boys made a strong run to the grand final, only to fall agonisingly short in a one-try defeat to the Port Macquarie Makos.

The Coffs Hurricanes may not have made the finals but for the club, the experience was what mattered most.

Coffs Harbour Touch Football vice-president Judith McNeil, who coached the Under 14 Girls alongside Katie Hunter, relished the opportunity to compete on home soil.

“Coffs Hurricanes were well represented with six teams, three girls’ sides and three boys’ sides,” she said.

“We’re incredibly lucky to host the tournament here.

“Not having to travel means our numbers are stronger than they might otherwise be, which is a huge advantage.

“It’s a privilege to play on such top-notch fields.”

Uncle Troy provided the Welcome to Country and the opening ceremony encouraged thousands of visitors to experience the best of the Coffs Coast, with Mayor Williams making special mention of Woolgoolga’s new national recognition.

“Woolgoolga has just been named Australia’s best mainland beach, which is fantastic,” she said.

“I saw the Woopi Touch Football players having a little chuckle when I mentioned it, it’s awesome.”

By David WIGLEY

