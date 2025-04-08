Tough conditions and low scores in vets golf



THE course was still recovering from the previous week’s rain and presented all those intrepid Gloucester Veteran Golfers prepared to walk the course with damp and difficult conditions.

Carolyn Davies took home the winner’s trophy in a hotly contested leaderboard.

The event was an Individual Stableford sponsored by Jim Spencer.

The winner on a count back was Carolyn Davies with her well-earned 32 points.

She was followed in a small field by Mark Stone and Trevor Sharp also scoring a meritorious 32 points.

On Tuesday 8 April the Veteran Golfers will be playing a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford with a twist and the following week there will an Individual Stableford.

By Peter WILDBLOOD