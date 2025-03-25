Tough trials for Hawks ahead of season start



THE local rugby league season has started with a pair of gruelling trial matches for the Tea Gardens Hawks, ahead of the official launch of the competition on 28 March.

“Last week we played at home against Mayfield, with 14 players making their debut for the club in 32-degree heat,” new Hawks coach Chris Keenan told News Of The Area.

“We started the game with 21 players, and by the second half [we] had no reserves, having lost three to concussion, one each to a popped shoulder, heat exhaustion, and a calf injury.

“Taking that into account, it was a real gutsy effort from the Hawks.

“[They were] led by captain James Sinclair who was outstanding in defence and played the entire game; one of his best performances. He finished the game with a knee injury.

“Connor Hughes, one of the new boys, was also outstanding in his debut.

“Jreay ‘Kiwi’ Keenan was outstanding in both attack and defence and never took a backward step.”

The team’s stated goal this year is to allow the opposition to score no more than 14 points, a feat achieved even in the face of the 14-2 loss to Mayfield.

“We have trained hard since late January and it was our fitness that got us through… we battled fatigue but no one gave up.”

The second game, played away at Clarence Town against the Cobras on Saturday 22 March, saw even more punishing conditions, though with a different outcome.

Despite going into the match under strength with only 16 players, and several incidents further reducing the number on-field, the Hawks went into half-time 6-10.

There was more bad news when winger Cooper Walton was ruled out with a head injury, but for the second week in a row, the Hawks dug deep.

“Our boys found that extra bit and ground out a 10-16 win; playing most of the second half with just 13 men.

“There were a lot of good players today, Tim Byrne having his first game at 5/8 was brilliant, taking on the line and causing havoc to the opposition.

“Our captain James Sinclair led by example in his new role at halfback.

“Jreay Keenan had another good game playing between prop and hooker and finished off the game with the match-winning try.

“Jayden Selmes had another good game on the wing, scoring a great individual try and defending well.

“Connor Hughes, our lock, created havoc every time he ran the ball, [setting up] our first try of the day, and Carl Williams at full-back returned the ball well and defended like his life depended on it.”

Tries were to B Nowland, J Selmes, J Keenan, and goals to J Sinclair.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

