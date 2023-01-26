Tourism workshop – winning ways to attract and delight visitors

DESTINATION NSW is hosting a free workshop for the tourism industry in Coffs Harbour to share and discuss business opportunities to attract people to the region as they kick start their travel for 2023.

The Inbound Strategy Workshop in Coffs Harbour is on Tuesday 14 February from 10am – 4pm at Pacific Bay Resort.



The workshop sets out the tools and steps for tourism businesses to tailor products for different international visitor markets, make a plan to become export ready, and sell experiences to international visitors via online travel agents and traditional inbound travel trade.

Michael Thurston, General Manager, Destination North Coast, told News Of The Area, “The tourism industry embarks on the new year with increased confidence.

“Tourism is now definitely on an upwards trajectory showing strong growth in visitation, economic impact and aviation capacity both domestic and international, which present great opportunities for our tourism related businesses to finally be able to focus on developing their business and exploring new markets.

“This upcoming Inbound Strategy Workshops is perfectly timed to take advantage of these positive trends.

“Participants in the program will be trained by industry experts on international market opportunities, best approaches in growing their market share and how to cater for these international visitors.

“We encourage any tourism businesses who are thinking about entering international markets or expanding into new markets to take advantage of this fantastic free opportunity,” he said.

The Inbound Strategy Workshop will suit tourism businesses that offer a bookable experience, including accommodation, tours and activities, paid experiences at cellar doors, breweries, distilleries and farm gates and visitor attractions.

The workshop will include tourism insights, case studies and industry tips.

Discussion and activities are encouraged.

Networking morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided.

This workshop is presented by Destination NSW as part of the NSW First Program, designed to assist tourism businesses to develop, promote and sell tourism products and experiences and is supported by Destination North Coast.

Visit www.industrynsw.force.com/destinationnsw/s/events and click on Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI