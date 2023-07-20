Trainee on-air presenters go live at 104.1 CHYFM

FOUR new volunteer on-air announcers are preparing to take to the airwaves, having completed the 104.1 CHYFM on-air presenter workshop during the July school holidays.

The course was developed by industry professionals with a wealth of experience in broadcasting and was specifically designed for high school students.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Key to the course’s construction and delivery is lifetime radio broadcaster, based in Coffs Harbour, station manager and trainer Angie Vaughan.

“Potential broadcasters learn about using their voice, creating on-air content, interviewing techniques, program production and development and studio operations,” she told News Of The Area.

The 104.1 CHYFM broadcast studios use the same digital equipment and broadcast playout system used in regional and metropolitan commercial stations, giving on-air volunteers real training and experience.

Course graduate who will soon be on the station’s airwaves, Jamaica, said, “I did some training at another station, but the five-day workshop gave me more skills and confidence.

“I’m really looking forward to developing my program and presenting on-air,” she said.

Another successful graduate who will be on-air soon, Jamika said, “once I get my HSC trials out of the way, I’m looking to present a Sunday afternoon program, talking about youth issues and local sport.

“I think the training is really good; it’s great that there are opportunities like this in the area.

“It exposes us to different people with similar interests and introduces us to a different form of media that isn’t often used, which I think is very interesting,” said Jamika.

Jamaica and Jamika are already contributing their vocal talents to the weekly ‘What’s on in Coffs’ on-air gig guide.

On alternate weeks, they do the voice-over for the ‘What’s on in Coffs’ guide, which reads three to four pages of script.

“Not an easy task even for professional voice-over artists,” said Angie, “but Jamaica and Jamika handle it brilliantly and get better each week.

“During the course, all students did voice recordings for station IDs and Sweepers and are now being heard on-air.”

Peer support training is also part of the course, and Amber, from the very popular program ‘The A to Z of Everything’ broadcasting on Wednesdays, 4pm to 6pm, is also part of the training team.

Amber knows the Zetta broadcasting system like the back of her hand and can explain how to operate in an easy-to-understand way, which meant the students learned quickly and were using the panel with confidence in no time.

“It was great to also have them on my program; not only did they master operating the panel and playout system, but their contributions on air were fun, informative and entertaining.

“I’m looking forward to hearing their programs in the near future,” said Amber.

104.1 CHYFM is a real radio station and operates as such.

On-air volunteers who do the training course and mentorship are skilled and confident in on-air presentation and studio operation, and endless opportunities exist.

“We have several programs which I am currently negotiating for syndication to be broadcast on other community stations,” said Angie.

“A very popular community station in New Zealand is particularly keen to take several of 104.1 CHYFM’s programs to broadcast on their network.”

The next five-day, on-air presenter workshops are slated for the September school holidays.

Workshop 1 will be from September 25 to 29, and Workshop 2 will be from October 2 to 6.

Places are limited.

For more information and to register, info@chyfm.org.au or call the station on 6651 1104.

By Andrea FERRARI