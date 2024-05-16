Transgrid bushfire inspections take to the sky



A TRANSGRID helicopter will take to the skies on the North Coast from this week to inspect high-voltage electricity transmission lines for the network’s annual bushfire prevention program.

The comprehensive inspections help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines to ensure the safe operation of the network in the lead-up to summer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Weather permitting, Transgrid will inspect transmission lines in Boambee, Coffs Harbour, Macksville, Nambucca Heads and Raleigh between May 16 and 26.

“We are committing significant resources to inspect the network and carry out any necessary vegetation management and maintenance work to reduce the risk of bushfires in the lead-up to the summer period,” General Manager of Asset Management Lance Wee said.

Between February and September, specialist teams will inspect transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid’s 13,000km network to help identify any vegetation encroachments and maintenance issues.

“People may see the helicopter flying along transmission lines so crews can inspect them and take photos to help identify any potential issues so we can proactively respond to addressing any bushfire risks,” Mr Wee said.

“We’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe.”

The helicopter will fly above transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour.

The schedule is subject to change.

For more information, please contact the toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537 or visit https://www.transgrid.com.au/customers-community/community-safety/managing-bush-fire-risk