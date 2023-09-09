Travelling campaigner drives discussion around the referendum No vote





COVERED in quotes, website references and comments, Shelley Andrews’ van passed through Coffs Harbour last week with the travelling campaigner at the steering wheel.

With the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, Shelley has fine-tuned her focus to promoting the No vote.



“Visually my van is a conversation starter, and that’s what my journey is all about,” Shelley told News Of The Area from her stop-over site at Gallows Beach.

Parked at an angle so people cannot miss all the written content on her van, Shelley had a lot of people coming up to her to talk.

Dedicated to opening the discussion on what people are voting for, Shelley said she is passionate about empowering people to research what voting yes or no means to them and to the country.

This is not Shelley’s first campaign, nor controversial cause; her message-covered van includes references to the dangers of a cashless society and Covid-19 vaccines.

However, for the next few months her mission is to draw people’s attention to the referendum discussion.

“People come up to me all the time and want to chat about the issues, and it’s been the same here in Coffs Harbour.

“We’re hearing a lot from the ‘yes’ campaigners but nothing from the ‘no’ side.

“It’s important to hear both sides.”

Shelley says she is supporting Warren Mundine and Senator Nampijinpa Price.

“They are the ones speaking up about it,” she said.

Shelley hopes that her campaign will inspire more people to learn more about the upcoming referendum.

By Andrea FERRARI