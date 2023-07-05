Trent Maxwell From Bondi Rescue Presents PBL Awards

POSITIVE Behaviour and Learning (PBL) award nominees this week got a bit more than they bargained for when celebrity lifeguard and author Trent Maxwell – better known as Lifeguard Maxi from the iconic show Bondi Rescue, presented the community PBL award nominees with their certificates and goody bags this week at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace.

Maxi’s visit was organised by the dedicated Community PBL Patron Colleen Mulholland-Ruiz.



This week’s PBL nominees were all well deserving – demonstrating positive citizenship and caring for others.

Makayla Crossley, a student at Irrawang Public School was nominated for showing kindness, care and compassion to another student in a time of need.

Raymond Terrace Public School student Calin Smith was nominated for valuing and displaying inclusion and respect for others.

Calin goes out of his way to connect with and include others in all school activities. He models Raymond Terrace Community PBLs value of respect to all.

Jordan Dhu-Richards of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for demonstrating the school value of Personal Best. He is persistent, always trying his best to complete work no matter how challenging.

Ellie Ping of Irrawang High School was nominated for being a wonderful role model.

She treats all students with respect and kindness while patiently supporting and assisting others during CAPA Hoop rehearsals.

Ellie encourages and celebrates the success of all other students and the team.

Hunter River High School student Gingerlily Shelton has been recognised for her great sportsmanship and resilience when representing the school in touch football.

Salt Ash Public School student Hunter Turner was nominated for taking care of one of her class members when catching the bus.

She reminds him to collect his belongings, and she comforted him during a storm.

She makes him feel safe when he is travelling next to her.

Medowie Public School’s nominee for the PBL awards this week was Archie Green.

Archie was nominated for being a responsible student.

He has been amazing this term in the school’s rock band, helping younger students.

He also assisted his peers prepare and perform their assembly item.

Hudson Rumph of Seaham Public School was nominated for being a responsible school citizen.

He recently found a watch in the playground and handed it in, ensuring it was returned to its owner.

Hudson was also observed supporting other students during the recent Starstruck performance.

Lilly Nolan of Karuah Public School was nominated for displaying outstanding sportsmanship, determination, dedication and team spirit during weekend netball.

Holly Deguara, Principal of Salt Ash Public School told News Of The Area, “Salt Ash Public School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning school and a member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program.

“We promote our school’s PBL values of being positive, respectful and safe learners at school and in the community.

“Staff explicitly teach our PBL values, and students are rewarded for striving to demonstrate these behaviours in all areas of the school and the community.

“This year, we have implemented our ‘PBL passports’ to celebrate our students’ achievements when they consistently display our values.

“We have already had two students complete their passport and receive their PBL badge, which they proudly wear on their uniform each day,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON