Trivia Night with dancing stars raising money for Cancer Council

FUNDRAISING for the Coffs Harbour Cancer Council is the raison d’etre of Stars of the Coffs Coast dancing competition now in progress for the tenth year.

Emily McIlwraith, a Sales Agent at Nolan Partners Real Estate, and her dance instructor partner Brett Sprague of Coffs Latin Rhythms, are firing up their team’s funds through a trivia night.



Styled on the TV show Dancing With The Stars, Emily and Brett have been having all types of fun as they practice for the Stars of the Coffs Coast event finale on the 1 April, and their fundraising is in full swing.

As the star, Emily not only has had to learn Salsa to perform with Brett at this exciting event, she is also leading the dance couple’s fundraising efforts.

Emily has organised a Trivia Night at Coffs Harbour Racecourse to take place on Friday 24 February.

“Our dancing journey so far has been intense (practicing three times a week since October) but so much fun.

“Because we’ve had so much practice already, I’m feeling really relaxed as the event is getting closer and starting to learn choreography now is super exciting,” Emily said.

“I know we will have fun on the night because we always do, it’s just a bonus we’re also raising money for a charity so close to my heart.”

Brett told NOTA that Emily has been a wonderful student.

“Keen, interested and committed from day one,” he said.

“We have spent time connecting to Salsa rhythms and Emily has learnt many moves already which is an absolute credit to her.

“We have had a lot of help from dancing friends like Holly Newton and Amy Zampetides, especially when learning different Salsa moves.

“Rach Claire’s video skills have also been helpful in reflecting to us the progress that has been made already,” said Brett.

Emily’s Trivia Night timing is 5.45pm for 6pm start, entry $35, with all proceeds going directly to the Cancer Council Purchase tickets through the Stars Donation site via https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/fundraisers/emilymcilwraith438/stars-of-coffs-coast.

Nibbles will be provided by The Spare Chef Catering.

Tickets need to be purchased by Wednesday 15 February.

Emily and Brett welcome anyone who would like to join in a bit of trivia fun for such a great cause.

Tickets for the Stars of the Coffs Coast finale event on Saturday 1 April are due out shortly.

By Andrea FERRARI