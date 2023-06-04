Troy celebrates ten years volunteering at the Salvation Army Family Store in Coffs Harbour

TROY Woods, volunteer extraordinaire at the Salvation Army Family Store in Coffs Harbour, has been celebrated for ten years’ continuous service with a smile.

His decade of dedication has been recognised by Major Andrew Van-Galen and his wife Jeanette from Coffs Harbour Salvation Army, Sylvia Opsteegh, manager at Coffs Harbour Salvos Family Store, and the store’s staff, who presented Troy with a certificate, hand-written letter and an engraved pen.

Troy finds great satisfaction in his job which has become his lifestyle.

“To be given the opportunity to be able to be a volunteer and fulfill my responsibilities that I am given at work is very rewarding,” Troy told News Of The Area.

Troy, who has a disability, found the role through Chess Connect.

“They mentioned that I should do volunteer work somewhere, so ten-plus years later, here I am still.

“I have done many roles over the years.

“I first started when the Salvos was opposite the Plaza.

“I was in the clothing section, then the shoes, picture frame section, then the DVDs, and also sorting out the many donations we receive out the back of our store.

“I actually like being out in the removalist truck; it gets me out of the store and gives me a bit of exercise at the same time, plus it’s a great opportunity to meet the people of our wonderful town.”

Troy told NOTA he’s had the pleasure of meeting the Major and his lovely wife several times over the years while working for the Salvation Army.

“They are very warm and friendly people, always up for a chat,” he said.

Now, ten years on, Troy’s job has happily become a way of life for him.

“It gives me real motivation and a positive purpose in life, knowing I’m giving a little bit back to our community and all the wonderful people I have met along the way and some new friends, too.”

Troy would like to encourage others to take up a volunteering role that suits them.

“Anyone out there, if you have some spare time on your hands, why not give volunteer work a go, not just the Salvos but any organisation that has volunteers.”

Troy is justly proud of the recognition for his ten years’ work, which is an important life achievement, and says he is keen to put in another ten years.

“Definitely another ten years; it’s a weekly lifestyle for me now, so yes most definitely,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI