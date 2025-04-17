Trumpet of Patriots contesting Cowper race



GEOFFREY Shannon will contest the seat of Cowper for Trumpet of Patriots in the 3 May Federal Election.

A property developer and debt resolution specialist, Mr Shannon describes himself as “an advocate for people in financial distress”.



“I am the most qualified person on the ticket as to the cost-of-living crisis,” he told NOTA.

Mr Shannon, the founder of activist group Unhappy Banking, is well known for his years-long crusades against the major banks and their treatment of customers.

“My advocacy role in respect of banking issues since 2008 places me in a position unlike any other candidate,” he said.

“Due to my role in exposing banks… I was also targeted with the view to have me discredited.”

In November 2023, after a lengthy legal battle, Mr Shannon was found not guilty of managing a corporation while disqualified.

Mr Shannon said the Trumpets of Patriots (ToP) would bring “commonsense policies” to parliament to help “everyday Australians”.

“I know Clive Palmer personally and I’ve witnessed the awesome deeds he has done for so many which he doesn’t promote, nor does the media publish.

“The current major parties are completely out of touch.

“It’s a job for which they get handsomely rewarded for life after serving a period of a mere eight years in politics. “It’s just a job for them, unlike someone like myself.”

For four years until August 2024, Mr Shannon provided full time care for his mother who was suffering with Alzheimer’s disease, an experience he says made him a “massive supporter for all those people that care for the elderly and also all our nurses, doctors, ambos as well as police”.

Crime prevention is high on his campaign priority list, after being a victim of a break and enter in 2022 which caused him spinal issues.