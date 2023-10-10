Turtle dies despite rescuers’ best efforts

ON Thursday, 5 October, Port Stephens local Peter Barker, a retired carpenter, attempted with two Newcastle helpers to save a struggling turtle trapped in rough conditions 100 metres off the beach at Fly Point.

With strong winds and a rapid drop in the tide, the mature turtle was seen attempting to swim towards the rocks.



Peter and his helpers, Alvey and Finn Weedon, two brothers who had just graduated the same afternoon with their scuba qualifications, decided to intervene.

However, the female turtle died shortly before they could reach her, found with a bundle of rope tangled around her front fin weighing her down like an anchor.

“The sort found on witches hats, crab traps or cray pots,” said Peter.

“The turtle appeared to be suffering from pierced shell syndrome, a common condition on Port Stephens due to boat strike, where air infection under the carapace prevents the turtle from diving, becoming helpless on the sea surface, usually fatal.”

Determined to create a safe environment for Port Stephens’ marine life, Peter explained his frustrations with what he believes is doing most of the damage.

“One of the main culprits causing damage to surface level marine life is jet skiing,” said Peter.

“Locals attribute the growing fleet of fast jet skis now using Port Stephens, due to being banned on Sydney Harbour and Pittwater, as responsible for marine life impact, some suggest a local ban on jet skis here as well.”

By Pat JENSEN