Twelve-year-old Toby donates almost $4000 to dolphin conservation

TWELVE-year-old Toby Mitchell presented a cheque to Dolphin Marine Conservation Park in Coffs Harbour this January during his latest visit to the park, having been captivated by the work of the Dolphin Marine Rescue team from a very young age.

In just three years, Toby has raised and donated nearly $4,000 to Dolphin Marine Rescue through writing books and donating his birthday money.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

As a little boy, he and his family often travelled from Woronora Heights in Sydney to Queensland for holidays.

After discovering Dolphin Marine Conservation Park in Coffs Harbour, they always pay an en route visit to the park.

Toby loved the interactions with all the marine animals.

As he got older, he had two different experiences with marine animals, learning about them and their food and giving them enrichment.

He loved every minute.

Aged eight, Toby joined EcoGroms and thrived on learning about marine animals from the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park team.

Unlike the local members who could meet at the park every week, Toby worked on the EcoGrom projects at home in Sydney.

When they visited Coffs Harbour, Toby was thrilled to receive personal mentoring from the team and build on his knowledge of sea turtles.

Toby’s passion and creativity flourished.

He made a sea turtle awareness poster using plastic shopping bags, and his parents helped him turn this artwork into a T-shirt in 2018.

In 2019 he created a canvas with rubbish collected from the beach for an EcoGrom project.

When Toby learned about the goal to build a marine wildlife hospital in Coffs Harbour, he wanted to help.

He decided to write a book on a rescued black swan.

Toby donated his $300 birthday money to Dolphin Marine Rescue in 2020.

In the same year, he wrote a book on a sea turtle.

In 2021 Toby donated the proceeds and wrote his third book about a sea lion.

In 2022, Toby wrote and illustrated his fourth book, Penguin Perfection, about a Little Blue Penguin that needed rescuing.

Last year Toby donated over $1000 to Dolphin Marine Rescue.

In addition to his four children’s books, this impressive young wildlife champion raises funds by selling his original hand-painted cards and bookmarks at Christmas stalls.

Last Christmas, he boosted his range with hand-painted coasters and plant pots.

This month, Toby visited Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and was delighted to participate in a sea turtle release at Charlesworth Bay.

He presented the giant cheque for the substantial money he raised last year.

In another highlight, Toby showcased his new penguin book to park guests while feeding the Little Blue Penguins.

“Toby is a very passionate and talented young man,” said Life Sciences Manager Tiga Cross.

“We’re proud to present his books in our Gift Shop because they communicate vital messages of marine conservation to kids, our future marine scientists and environmentalists.

“And, of course, we’re incredibly grateful for his donations and support.

“We can’t wait to see what Toby does next.”

To support the ongoing marine animal rescue, rehabilitation and release work and conservation programs, and help build a wildlife hospital in Coffs Harbour, please visit https://dolphinmarineconservation.com.au/dolphin-marine-animal-rescue-trust/.

By Andrea FERRARI