Two Macksville Sea Eagles sides reach Grand Finals



THE Macksville Sea Eagles entered the weekend with all four grades still alive in the 2024 Group 2 finals series, with First Grade playing a must-win elimination game away from home against Woolgoolga on Saturday.

The Sea Eagles got on the board early with a try to Rielly Laverty after just six minutes before Woolgoolga scored a converted try three minutes later to take the lead.

Woolgoolga scored another try before Andrew Blair and Josh Bartlett both crossed the line to give the Sea Eagles a narrow 12-10 half-time lead.

After the break, Woolgoolga scored the first two tries of the second half to establish a ten point buffer.

Macksville were then awarded an eight-point penalty try after Zane Doolan was hit illegally after scoring, taking the scoreline to 22-20.

A late penalty goal and intercept try broke Macksville hearts, eventually going down 30-20 and exiting the competition.

It was a game of lost chances for Macksville, who seemed on top everywhere but the scoreboard.

It completes an inconsistent season for the Sea Eagles First Grade side, who produced some great wins while missing opportunities in matches they should have won.

One positive was the unearthing of a plethora of young talent.

Playing plenty of first grade football this year, and excelling in the process, were the likes of Rielly Laverty, Gus Single and Brayth Ledger, all who are still eligible for under 18s.

On Sunday, Macksville’s three other grades played for a spot in their respective Grand Finals.

The Under 18s kicked off the day at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads.

The return of Rielly Laverty and Gus Single to the side had the Sea Eagles flying to a half-time lead of 18-0, with Single putting on some big hits that had the crowd on their feet.

The second half saw Nambucca fight back with ten quick points of their own, but Macksville won possession and scored two more tries – both to super sub Beau Harper – to finish with a 28-10 win.

Macksville progressed to the Grand Final, while Nambucca will do battle with South Grafton next Sunday at Sawtell.

Try scorers for Macksville were Liam Cuffe (two), Beau Harper (two) and Nakein Adams, with Rielly Laverty kicking four goals.

Dwayne Roberts-Jarrett and Wilson Baade crossed the line for Nambucca, with Toby Batten kicking one goal.

Later in the day, the Macksville Women’s team had a tough task against undefeated Minor Premiers Sawtell.

A tight first half saw the Macksville girls compete strongly with only one try scored and Sawtell leading 6-0 at the break.

The second stanza was a tough affair with some strong defence and hard running from both sides.

In the end Sawtell wore Macksville down, who were still short on the bench with a number of players unavailable due to injury.

The Panthers scored three second half tries to secure a 22-0 win.

The Macksville women have another chance to progress to the Grand Final, taking on Woolgoolga next Sunday.

The Reserve Grade side came into Sunday’s game as undefeated Minor Premiers, with the only blemish on their record a draw against Coffs Harbour in round one.

Coffs Harbour were the opposition again and some bad blood from the previous encounter was sure to make this a must-see game.

Macksville started the better but Coffs fought back in what was an even first half.

Macksville led 12-8 at half time, with only conversions separating the sides.

The second half saw the game open up a bit and some attacking football added points for both sides.

Macksville really never looked in danger however, led capably by Andrew Welsh at half back and some solid performances from the forwards in captain/coach David Lindsay, Murray Spear and Luke Shields.

Winger Jimmy Cutmore and Andrew Welsh both scored two tries, with one each going to Ryan Whyte and David Lindsay.

Rhiley Maxwell kicked five goals.

The full time score was 34-24 in Macksville’s favour.

Macksville progressed directly to the Grand Final, while Coffs Harbour will take on Sawtell for the other spot on Sunday.

By Nigel WILBOW

