Two new police on the streets in Port Stephens

TWO new probationary constables will commence duties in the Port Stephens-Hunter District after they attested at a formal ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday 14 October 2022.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin welcomed the new police officers to the Hunter.



“I am pleased to be able to welcome our newest police officers who are beginning their career in the Hunter,” Mr Martin said.

“For these probationary constables, Monday will mark day one of a challenging and rewarding career keeping our communities safe.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the newest recruits will bolster policing capabilities right across the State.

“As the probationary Class of 355 hit the ground running, they have the full support of our Government behind them,” Mr Toole said.

“They are to be commended for pursuing a career in policing where they will make a real difference while protecting and serving our communities.

“It is an honour to be in Goulburn today to witness Class 355 take the oath and pledge to keep the people of NSW safe.”

In 2019 the NSW Government announced the delivery of 1,500 additional police positions over four years.

All of these positions have now been allocated and will be filled by the end of the financial year.

Class 355 is made up of 145 recruits, including 94 men and 51 women from various backgrounds and regions across the State and country.