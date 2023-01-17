Two venues for Australia Day celebrations on Tilligerry Peninsula

AUSTRALIA Day 2023 will be celebrated at two venues on the Tilligerry Peninsula this year after three years of Covid restrictions.

Tilligerry Lions Club will be running the waterfront festivities; starting at 8.00 am and continuing until noon.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Three district car clubs will have restored vehicles on show and the Australian Army Band will give a cameo performance at 10am.

Live music will be playing for the rest of the morning.

The Lions Club will run their traditional sausage sizzle and encourage residents to get with the spirit of things and dress up with the National flag prominently displayed.

In previous years, children have had Aussie flag tattoos on their cheeks and dog owners have even decked out their pets in national costumes.

Meanwhile, at Tilligerry Aquatic Centre between 10am and 4pm there will be free entry and a $2 sausage sizzle.

An ‘inflatable’, moored in the pool will be popular with the children and for adults there will be a free aqua class and both yoga and meditation demonstrations will be given beside the pool by qualified instructors.

Recently, the National Flag at the centre flew at half mast for several days to honour the memory of Doreen Bradley who had passed away.

Doreen played a prominent role in having the pool built, which was eventually named after her.

By Geoff WALKER