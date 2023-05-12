Two young sportsmen receive Coleman Smith Foundation funding

KASH Taylor and Wolfe Hudson were announced as the latest recipients of Coleman Smith Youth Sports Advancement Foundation funding on Friday 28 April at the Stuarts Point Workers Recreation and Bowls Club.

Both of the local young men excel at soccer, with each receiving $500 towards their progression in the sport.



The Foundation is a subcommittee of the Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO), which provides funds to help local kids who are excelling in their chosen sport with one-off payments.

The Foundation was set up in recognition of two local community icons, the late Greg Coleman and Adrienne Smith, for both of whom sport was a big part of their lives.

Greg was a sportsperson and coach, while Adrienne set up sporting organisations and ran events.

Donations from individuals and organisations like SPaDCO, the Yarrahapinni Festival, and very recently the Stuarts Point Friendly Grocer Charity Day, has made the foundation possible.

Applications are called for twice a year and are assessed by members of the Foundation’s Board, with Adrienne’s daughter Nicky the Chairperson.

Since forming last year the Foundation has awarded funds to a great bunch of local kids including Jessica Donovan (Gymnastics), Quinn Cooper (Cricket), Wolfe Hudson (Football), Angus McFarlane (AFL) and Zaylia Page (Cricket).

“If you are a parent or carer or know of any kids from the Eungai, Stuarts Point area who are excelling at their sport, please encourage them to apply for the next round in spring,” Foundation Chairperson Nicky Smith told News Of The Area.

Nicky can be contacted by email at smith.goldrick@gmail.com.

By Jen HETHERINGTON