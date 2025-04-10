U3A Fishing for Fun



THERE is no better end to the working week than a sunny Friday morning on the banks of the Nambucca River. There was one drawback, and it was of course the wet weather beforehand, which resulted in the river water being dirty.

At the same time the lines were catching weed and being washed back onto the rocks resulting in snags.

Let’s see what the day brings.

Initially all those factors proved to be a problem combined with a run out tide that resulted in the fish showing no interest in the baits being offered up.

By mid-morning the tide turned, and ocean water started moving upstream.

The bites started and fish were being caught. Mostly the fish were bream, Gary of course came up with exotic species of the day with a puffer fish.

It seems like the same people catch all the fish. Maybe they know what they are doing.

Of course, our Coordinator Greg takes all the credit for the training.

If you want to take advantage of Greg’s knowledge and are a member of U3A then give Greg a ring on 0427 689 400.

By Bruce REDMAN