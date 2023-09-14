Uncle Martin Ballangary’s Touring KooriOboree comes to town

GUMBAYNGGIRR band Jumbaal Dreamin’ is taking its Touring KooriOboree around the Coffs Coast region for a bunch of free concerts.

Uncle Martin Ballangary’s Touring KooriOboree kicks off on Saturday 16 September at Urunga Riverstage.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The tour then visits Grafton, Yarrawarra, South West Rocks and Bowraville.

“These events are free and everyone from the community is invited to come and experience living Goori culture,” Uncle Martin told News Of The Area.

Presented by UMBL Music with support from Creative Australia, each KooriOboree will feature local artists and cultural groups and encourage the broader community to participate.

Uncle Martin’s group Jumbaal Dreamin’ will be putting on a great band show to finish each evening along with a

cultural performance in the afternoon.

“The launch at Urunga Riverstage will feature Gumbaynggirr dance group Buudaabang Bari and Dhungutti dance troupe Fig Tree Descendants,” said Uncle Martin

“Uncle Miklo Jarrett’s band Gunganbu will bring their beautiful spirit and Uncle Robbo Canning will be playing didge and making sure the crowd gets involved.”

The Grafton concert at Market Square on the borders of Bundjalung country, on Saturday 23 September, will feature the Giingan Yiiliwiyay Girrwaa dance group as well as musicians Manduway, Andrew Hegedus and Mal Eastick.

The Coffs Harbour event, held at Yarrawarra Cultural Centre, features Gumbaynggirr Dance group Jalay Jalay

and local musicians including inspirational songwriter Tareik Hart.

The South West Rocks show on Dhungutti country will feature dance group Fig Tree Descendants and other local musicians.

The grand finale concert will be on Jumbaal Dreamin’s own stomping ground, held at Bowraville Memorial Park on Gumbaynggirr Road.

Bowraville singer-songwriter Bumajin will feature at this show, with more local talent still to be announced.

Uncle Martin Ballangarry, a Gumbaynggirr elder, pianist and long-term Nambucca Valley Councillor, came up with the idea to bring a series of smaller corroborees to Gumbaynggirr and neighbouring nations to strengthen cultural ties and celebrate Gumbaynggirr culture both traditional and contemporary.

The Touring KooriOboree has been delayed by the death of two of Uncle Martin’s sons over the last year, both key songwriters, singers and instrumentalists in the band.

The community and family have rallied around Uncle Martin, and it was decided the tour would go on to celebrate the creativity and life of Keene ‘Bundy’ Ballangarry and Kevin Ballangarry.

Martin’s third son, Benelong Carroll, has stepped up to the lead singer role and is releasing a great new single, ‘Little Black Girl’, on the tour, a song producing a lot of excitement in the local scene already.

Benelong is also a world-renowned didgeridoo player and performer.

Accompanied by the talented Lional Blair on lead guitar and traditional vocals, the band features Andrew Davis on bass guitar, Otis Lyons the “deadly drummer” from Buckra Bendinni and of course Uncle Martin himself on keyboards and vocals.

“Let’s celebrate culture and come together in the spirit of a modern Corroborree,” said Uncle Martin.

“It’s fun and rocking and a great opportunity to learn more about Gumbaynggirr culture, so get the kids involved, get yourself involved and support Jumbaal Dreamin’s Touring KooriOboree, Yaari Yaarang.”

For updates visit www.umbl.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI