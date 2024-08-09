University scholarship program calls for applicants



CURRENT and future University of Newcastle students seeking financial assistance to support their studies are now invited to apply for the latest round of the Greater Charitable Foundation Equity Scholarship program.

Announced in 2023, the program will grant five scholars $30,000 as part of the Foundation’s $150,000, three year partnership with the University of Newcastle.



Civil engineering student Nader Alkaysi was among the first recipients of the scholarships. Originally from Syria, Nader arrived in Australia in 2016.

He began his studies at the University of Newcastle this year and said the funding will help him fulfil his lifelong career goals.

“Ever since I was a child, I have always wanted to be a civil engineer, so receiving the Greater Charitable Foundation Equity Scholarship has made a tremendous impact on my life,” he said.

“This scholarship assists with living expenses, ensuring I can dedicate more time to my education and less time worrying about finances.

“It also provides me with a sense of validation and motivation, knowing that someone believes in my potential.

“My aspirations for the future are to become a skilled and innovative civil engineer, dedicated to making a positive impact on communities.

“I am passionate about contributing to the reconstruction and development of my country of origin, Syria, by applying my knowledge and skills to create sustainable and resilient infrastructure.”

Greater Bank Chief Distribution Officer, Emma Brokate, said scholarships play a key role in making university education achievable for Australians.

“Each year the University of Newcastle awards more than $4 million in scholarships to students to support their studies, which is something we are especially proud to be part of.

“The wonderful thing about the Greater Charitable Foundation Equity Scholarship program is that it is open to all disciplines, from civil engineering like Nader, to nursing, to communication – our scholarships are available for students of more than 45 of the University’s undergraduate courses.

“We view our program as more than an investment in a student’s studies, it’s an investment in their life.

“More than just excel in their education, we want to help students enjoy the university experience, meet friends, and learn important life skills to carry throughout their working days and beyond.”

Applications for the Greater Charitable Foundation Equity Scholarship will open in early August 2024 and close in March 2025.

For more information about the scholarships, eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit www.newcastle.edu.au/scholarships