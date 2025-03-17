Urgent mental health help needed in agriculture



A COALITION of rural organisations has called for immediate action to address the mental health crisis in agriculture.

More than 30 rural and healthcare organisations launched a joint statement to address the crisis this week.



Ahead of a federal budget and election, the group is calling on the Government to make an immediate investment of $50 million over five years to address the crisis.

Dr Tim Driscoll from the Royal Flying Doctor Service is the Chair of the steering committee leading the initiative.

He said the statistics are sobering.

“A farmer dies by suicide every 10 days. That’s up to twice the rate of the general working population,” Dr Driscoll said.

“Poor mental health and suicide is having a devastating impact on rural families, communities and businesses right now, and we need federal help to fix it.

“The wellbeing of people in agriculture is impacted by increasingly complex and compounding events like weather and natural disasters, financial stress, and geographic or social isolation.”

National Farmers’ Federation President David Jochinke said farming could be tough and there needed to be the right resources in place to help producers deal with the challenges thrown at them.

“A farmer’s greatest asset isn’t their land, livestock or produce, it’s their own wellbeing and the wellbeing of the people around them,” Mr Jochinke said.

“It’s clear the unique mental health needs in agriculture are not being met by existing services and we need Government to give us a leg up so we can turn these devastating statistics around.”

Associate Professor Kate Gunn, a clinical psychologist and founder of ifarmwell, said it’s a crucial time to invest in the wellbeing of Australian farming communities.

“There is an urgent need for coordinated, farmer-friendly, evidence-based approaches to address this critical issue,” Associate Professor Gunn said.

ifarmwell is one of the organisations that has endorsed the joint statement for urgent action.

“As someone who has worked in the field of farmer wellbeing for more than 15 years, this is the closest we’ve been to finding a meaningful way to bring together farmers, industry bodies and other organisations to address farmer mental health,” Associate Professor Gunn said.

“While the philanthropic sector has been generous to date, support from the Australian Government is crucial to quickly and impactfully reach farmers with evidence-based initiatives, on a national scale.”

The principles outlined in the Joint Statement emerged from the National Forum on Mental Health and Wellbeing in Agriculture in March 2024, and have been refined by a Steering Committee convened by The National Farmers’ Federation.