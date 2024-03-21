Urunga Men’s Veterans Golf

MARCH 11

Single Stableford.

Another good roll up today with 32 starters contesting the Annual Memorial Shield.

Winner, with 36 points, Selwyn Newby, 2nd on 35, Ross Hardaker, on a countback from Bob Jones, also on a countback.

Run-down, Gary Teale 35, Bruce Ryan 34, Arthur Hassett, Grant Cardow 33, Mal Eades, Garry Matthews, Neil Richardson 32.

Bradmans Lawrie Renshall 17.

NTPs 3rd Jock Haworth, 9th Kevin Sanford.

Longest Putt Peter Inskip.

Slab Winner Peter Wood.

Overall Shield Winner Selwyn Newby. Congratulations Selwyn, who gave a touching acceptance speech on receiving the Shield.

Just a reminder from the greens staff, our tee time on Monday is 8.30 am.

Please adhere to this to give the boys the time they need to prepare the Course for us.

Thank you all, see you next week.

By Ross HARDARKER