Urunga Raiders tighten grip on Division Two Premiership



THE Urunga Raiders tightened their grip on Men’s Division Two following an impressive 5-1 victory over the Northern Storm at York Street on Wednesday evening.

Jake Tarrant netted twice, while Ethan Hocking, Riley Hayden, and Jaxen Hewitt each added a goal, securing the crucial three points and propelling them significantly closer to the Premiership title, set to conclude on Saturday, 26 August.

Urunga goalkeeper Lee Kennedy provided insights from the best view on the park.

“Storm came out really strong in the first 20 minutes, really pushing with a high press to try and retain possession in our defensive third.

“This left them exposed on the wing which we took full advantage of to go into the break at 3-0.

“The second half saw a little more scrappy performance from both teams.

“The Storm’s Ryan Cole was causing all sorts of headaches for our defence, linking well with his younger teammates,” Kennedy said.

This commanding win elevates their points total to 34, extending their lead to six points at the summit of the table.

The second-placed Boambee Bombers, who have played one match fewer, now trail behind.

The Orara Valley Dingoes are positioned for a finals berth, currently holding third spot with 22 points, with two catch-up matches in their sights.

“Really proud of the team to come away with the win in a midweek fixture away from home.

“It puts us in great shape for the minor premiership which was one of the club’s goals this season with our return to the men’s division,” Kennedy said.

The upcoming three rounds will prove pivotal for these three contenders in the title race and the knock-out rounds.

Mark your calendars for the Community Grand Finals scheduled for the weekend of 15, 16 and 17 September, with preliminary matches scheduled for the preceding two weeks.

By David WIGLEY