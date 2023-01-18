Urunga Rail Centenary calls for stories and memories

URUNGA Rail will celebrate its centenary on the June long weekend 2023, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June.

With one hundred years of train travel through their coastal town, the organisers are asking people to share their memories of what Urunga Rail meant to them in the past.

From these submissions they will compile a book of stories which will be sold at the event to raise funds.

“A historical book, Urunga History, will be produced under the direction of Peter Leonard, formerly of Coffs Rail and author of rail books,” Alison Carter, spokesperson for the Urunga Rail Centenary group, told News Of The Area.

“Anyone having any tales, facts, cartoons, children’s drawings are welcome to submit by 30 March 2023, so it can be available for sale on 10 June.”

“Raising money to provide what we have planned for the centenary celebrations is the big thing,” she said.

As well as the historical book, there’s also a ‘nonsense’ newsletter being published.

The organisers are calling for submissions.

“Send us your useless information; horoscopes, stories of the area, topics of the town and snippets about local history.”

The third publication is a souvenir booklet with the program of events which will be available a week before the official centenary celebrations, and on the day, which will also include a few old photos and maps.

“Businesses which donate or sponsor the Urunga Rail Centenary will get a free advertisement in the souvenir program,” said Alison.

“Souvenir t-shirts and other items will be available to buy prior to the event so you can wear your t-shirt on the day/s”, said Alison.

Urunga’s Rail Line and station opening back in 1923 was life changing not only for local connections but for those traveling from Sydney to Grafton and then on to Brisbane as the connections were built.

Until then it was an interesting trip.

“In those days as passengers alighted at Macksville and were transported by road, across the Nambucca River at Macksville by ferry, up the muddy main street of Nambucca and onwards to Urunga, crossing South Arm Bellinger River by ferry before travelling on to Raleigh.

“It was not until 12 December 1923 that there was the direct rail from Sydney to South Grafton,” Alison said

The rail line from Coffs to Raleigh was opened on 30 August 1915.

The Sydney to Macksville rail line on 1 July 1919.

The connecting links of Urunga Rail opened on 19 March 1923, whilst Nambucca Heads opened later that year on 3 December.

Alison said the Centenary celebration date was set on a public holiday long weekend “so that celebrations can be open to all expats wishing to come home for a few days, as well as for locals”.

“Anyone wishing to assist is welcomed with open arms,” urged Alison.

“We need all the help we can get from now until packing up after the event on the Sunday 11 June.”

To contact Peter Leonard with historical stories, memories and photos, email pjpleon@bigpond.com.

To contact Alison Carter with submission for the nonsense newsletter and souvenir program email dorothy.carter@bigpond.com.

By Andrea FERRARI