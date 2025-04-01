Urunga sailors back on the water after Alfred



FOLLOWING a soggy start to the new year, the Urunga Sail Training Club (USTC) has been taking a group of dedicated students through small boat courses in recent months.

Despite unusually low student numbers, USTC secretary Kerry Ridgley said the courses were off to a “pretty good start” before being brought to an abrupt halt by the arrival of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

“[After] torrential rain and flooding, with the Bellinger and Kalang rivers flushing out floodwaters and debris out to sea, the USTC finally got back onto the river to finish up the last two weeks of the current sailing course,” said Kerry.

The sail training club has also welcomed a new vessel to its fleet.

On Saturday morning, 22 March, under a somewhat overcast sky with light winds and a slightly turbid low tide, the USTC was able to give “Kitty Kat”, a fire engine-red Pacer, its first spin on the river.

Like many of the USTC’s training boats, this beautiful timber Pacer was recently donated to the club by Rick Sutherland of Sawtell.

The new boat will be used by beginners but also has spinnaker rigging that can be used by more advanced sailors.

Registrations for the club’s next course on 3 May are now open.