VALE Charlie Smith, aviation and motorsports legend of Coffs Harbour

CHARLIE Smith, aviation and motorsports legend of Coffs Harbour, passed away on Saturday afternoon, 15 October, aged 94.

Charlie’s son Ian Smith told News Of The Area, “Dad was a lifelong aviator, a car racer, a town councillor at the time the Queen came to Coffs Harbour, a businessman, a commercial pilot and very well known.



“Dad started racing cars in the early ‘50s and learned to fly in 1955.

“He was in the first Australian Touring Car race in 1960…there’s only three or four of the 70-plus entrants left now.”

He raced at Bathurst many times: the Hardie Ferodo 500, the Armstrong 500, the Gallaher 500.

“1969 was his last drive in a Falcon GT Auto.”

Charlie’s flying hours are innumerable, winging it to and from America and across Europe.

“Mum and dad used to fly all around Europe in a single engine Piper Comanche.

“He was a real adventurer; he lived in an era when things weren’t so regulated…you just can’t do the things today that we used to do then.”

A daredevil?

“Of course he was a daredevil.”

Married to the late Betty in 1949, the pair met when they were sixteen years old.

They moved to Coffs Harbour in 1967 as a family with sons Ian and Barry (deceased) and daughter Lynne.

Please see Victor Rullis Funeral Notices for details of Charlie Smith’s funeral taking place on Friday 21 October at 10.30am at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Recognised by the Governor of Queensland for his contribution to motorsport, Charlie is remembered by friends and fellow motorsports enthusiasts as an absolute icon, a true gentleman and great sportsman, a genuine bloke who always had time for a chat.

He will be missed.

VALE Charlie Smith.

By Andrea FERRARI