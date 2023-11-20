Vale: Don Clinch OAM

CITIZENS of our northern beaches have reason to pause in respect for the passing of a local legend.

Don Clinch established his pharmacy in Woolgoolga 72 years ago, a service that struggled in a small community.

Although economic reality presented a new career in real estate, Don was still concerned for the health and welfare of his community friends as recently as last year.

Born in the Manning Valley, Don knew the hardships of the Great Depression and World War Two, which awoke a strong humanitarian awareness in him.

He believed families prospered in the security of owning their homes.

Beyond many of his sales, Don contributed endless acts of kindness, drawing plans, advising – and even facilitating construction.

Don loved his community and made every effort to serve wherever needed.

He was a visionary who rolled up his sleeves for progress.

Contributions and achievements by others were acknowledged and appreciated, often commented on as “some kind of a genius”.

Culture was a passion for Don, who supported many cultural groups.

As a former freelance journalist, he contributed regularly to the Sydney Morning Herald and letters on community issues.

Don’s accomplishments include being the founder of the Woolgoolga Heritage Walk, the Woolgoolga Arts and Crafts Gallery and a foundation member of the Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce.

He was chairman of the Woolgoolga Beach and Lake Committee and the Woolgoolga Urban Committee.

A man of integrity and compassion, Don Clinch has left his mark for the benefit of the community he loved so well.

By Tom STRICKLAND OAM