VALE Tom Lutpon: Port Stephens mourns loss of Vietnam War hero

THE community of Port Stephens is mourning the sudden loss of Vietnam War veteran Tom Lupton APM.

Tom was a stalwart of the Nelson Bay RSL sub-Branch, serving as the Club’s Vice President.



Among his medals, Tom Lupton was awarded the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry for his service with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and was awarded the Vietnam Star of Freedom by the previous Vietnam Government.

Tom was a part of the team that took the Cu Chi tunnel system, the base of the Viet Cong during the Tet Offensive in 1968.

Tom was instrumental in the 50th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of Long Tan at Nelson Bay in 2018.

At the commemorations, Mr Lupton told News Of The Area, “We are very pleased to see young people involved in the commemorations, as it will fall to them to carry the commemorations forward.”

This is a tradition that the RSL has embraced, leaving a legacy for Tom in the future of commemorations in the Bay.

Not only have school students have been participating in recent services which Tom once presided over, but veterans from more recent conflicts such as Afghanistan have now led important services.

Tom most recently MC’d the ANZAC Day Service in Apex Park, Nelson Bay in 2022.

Tom was also instrumental in the restoration of the Apex Park steps to Teramby Road.

The memorial steps were first built in 1929 and they were lovingly restored under Tom’s stewardship at the RSL Sub Branch in 2018.

The steps have now been turned into a memorial for those who served in World War I.

VALE Tom Lupton.

By Marian SAMPSON