Valla artist Kathy Edwards shines at South West Rocks Community Art Gallery

AS an artist, gardener, beach roamer and grandmother, Kathy Edwards was pleased to welcome patrons to the opening of her latest exhibition titled ‘Dawn’ at South West Rocks Community Art Gallery (SWRCAG) on Saturday February 4.

From her new home studio in Valla, Kathy meticulously creates sublime art, working primarily in watercolour, though she has lately been exploring mixed media techniques with delightful results.



“When I’m not in my garden art studio (She Shed) you will find me in overalls, fingernails full of dirt from digging in the garden as my art studio is surrounded by my vegetable garden, I love growing our food,” Kathy remarked.

After working as a naturopath for 40 years, Kathy admits that she could no longer ignore her long-supressed urge to create artworks and discovered that her art practice is a form of therapy for both herself and her students.

Nathan Edward, Kathy’s son, told NOTA, “Mum has always enjoyed painting and, as you can see, the Flannel Flower theme came about because of memories of market gardens that used to be in the Stuarts Point district.”

Her latest works display a talent for depicting the beauty of native florals.

“When I’m creating, it is an all-consuming process, that can take days of planning before I even begin to add paint,” Kathy said.

“Once the painting has begun, it can take days of layers of transparent washes before I consider the work complete.”

Beyond this current exhibition, which runs from 30 January to 13 February 2023, Kathy plans to resume conducting workshops, sharing her enthusiasm and talent throughout the district.

More details can be found at https://mysproutstudio.com/2023/01/dawn-exhibition-south-west-rocks-community-gallery/.

By Jen HETHERINGTON