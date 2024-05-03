Valla Beach Tennis Club requests funding for court lighting



VALLA Beach Tennis Club Secretary Carole Andersen and President Ron Henderson reported on the club’s activities at last Wednesday’s meeting of Nambucca Valley Council.

According to Ms Anderson, the club has been active since the 1960s and became an incorporated body in 1991, entering into a licence agreement with Council to manage the courts in 2019.



Over the years the club has been operating, it has used any funds accumulated to invest in improvements to the club for the benefit of members, the community and visitors to the area.

“While we do not have a large membership, we believe we do a great job of looking after this facility for our members and also the many holidayers throughout each year,” Mr Henderson told Council.

“For some time now we have had an online website for court hire.

“We also installed key-lockboxes,” he said, detailing some of the improvements for which the club has been responsible despite its small income base over the years.

The pair also requested that Council consider budgeting for the repair of lighting on the lower court which for they have received initial estimates of $6000-8000.

Mayor Hoban responded by requesting that staff include an allocation of up to $10,000 in the draft budget for 2024-25 to meet the club’s lighting needs.

“Given that it’s a Council-owned facility, and when I had a look at the funds they have raised over the years and the amount of volunteer work they’ve done, we’re well ahead on our $10,000,” said Mayor Hoban in acknowledging the hard work of members of the Valla Beach Tennis Club.

By Ned COWIE