Valla Expressions Exhibition delivers for the sixth year

THE Valla Beach Community Hall was transformed into a dynamic arts space for the Valla Expressions exhibition, running from 7 to 15 January.

“It never ceases to amaze the amount of comments from both locals and visitors expressing how delighted they were to see such quality and variety of artwork,” said exhibiting ceramicist Lyn Walsh.

“The artists are to be congratulated.”

The exhibition is a fundraiser for the Valla Beach Community Association.

“The show now has a reputation of presenting a high quality exhibition annually for all to enjoy over the Christmas holidays,” Lyn said.