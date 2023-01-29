Valley Fest brings country and folk music to Glenreagh

THE VALLEY Fest country and folk music festival launches in Glenreagh for a weekend of entertainment on Friday 10 March through to Sunday 12 March 2023.

Sister Festival of the hugely well-attended Glenreagh Timber Festival and on the Orara Valley Tourist Trail, the village venue is almost smack bang between Coffs and Grafton, both being around a 40-minute drive away.



Funding from Clarence Valley Council supports this event.

“Shake off those pandemic blues as some of the best country and folk music artists across our region make their way through the Orara Valley performing a number of twangy tunes,” said event planner Rikki Cetinich, Director at Without a Hitch.

Valley Fest will take place over three days with free live gigs taking place at a number of locations within the Orara Valley such as Idle In Cafe at Nana Glen, The Golden Dog Hotel at Glenreagh and at Glenreagh Bakery on Friday 10 March and Saturday 11 March.

The Golden Dog will host artists such as Chris Staff, Pam Hata and much-loved country rock band Country Mud,

while the Idle In Cafe will support some fantastic local musicians like Sarah Mckenna, Riverbed Bloomers and Sam Dyball.

The ever-so-popular boutique Glenreagh Bakery will delight their morning customers with storytelling country folk musicians.

Valley Fest will conclude with an epic Sunday Sesh being held at the Glenreagh Recreation Ground on Sunday 12 March hosting a massive line-up of country and folk musicians from the local area as well as nationwide artists such as headliners The Pigs and Col Finley.

The Pigs are well known on the country music circuit.

Band members T-Bone, Stretch, Cousin Shamus, Cousin Bert and Cousin Montz (who plays Banjo) – last name Pig – love to have fun and their music speaks to that.

As their official write-up says, “Expect to be shocked by their dress and hear their many hits – even that one about Moisturiser…not sure yet?…ask a friend or look ‘em up.”

There’s a very good reason why award-winning country-rocker Col Finley has been at the forefront of Australia’s country music scene and has stood the test of time.

Extremely well-crafted songs, dedication, exceptional work ethic, a killer live show and a long-lasting connection with fans, are all the essential ingredients to become one of Australia’s most successful independent recording and touring artists.

Supporting the headliners is Coffs Harbour’s beautiful Billie-Jo Porter, Woolgoolga’s Then Jolene and travelling musicians Grace + Hugh who you may have heard of from the documentary on the 2019 bush fires ‘Up Armidale Road’.

“Our Sunday Sesh will have its very own food truck market serving lunch, dinner and a range of sweet goodies thanks to the Twilight Food Market – Coffs Harbour.

“We are still searching for local sponsors who want to partner with Valley Fest and promote their business through our socials and media platforms,” Rikki told News Of The Area.

Follow @valleyfestcountrymusic&folkfestival on Facebook for updates.

By Andrea FERRARI