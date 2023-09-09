Variety Victoria Bash drives up fun on the Coffs Coast

THE Variety Victoria Bash came through Coffs Harbour last month on its ten-day car trip from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

Celebrating 31 years of helping kids, Australia’s longest-running charity motoring event drove in to Coffs on Wednesday 23 August, with the travelling crew enjoying dinner at Jetty Beach House and brekkie at The Big Banana on Thursday 24 August.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The colourful convoy of 250 costumed, loud, proud, and passionate Variety Bash entrants have spent all year engaging their local communities to fundraise over $1 million dollars for Victorian kids in need.

The event has raised over $200 million since inception, delivering grants of much needed support to local schools and organisations and injecting over $100,000 into each local town each time they stop for fuel, snacks, lunch, dinner, and accommodation.

“We are truly humbled and inspired by the boundless passion, unwavering love, and dedicated efforts of the Variety Bash community,” Mandy Burns, Variety Victoria CEO stated.

“Being able to witness firsthand the profound impact of their tireless fundraising on the lives of children in need is an immensely moving experience.

“Their commitment illuminates the path towards a brighter future for the children we support and serves as a reminder that collective compassion can create transformative change, one child at a time.”

By Andrea FERRARI