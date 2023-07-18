Vehicle Flipped on Viney Creek Rd East

A LUCKY motorist walked away from the scene of a crash on Viney Creek Road East on Saturday July 8.

Investigations continue, but a combination of poor visibility and a dirt road probably stacked u against the driver.



First responders were the local ambulance, followed closely by the Tea Gardens/Pindimar Rural Fire Service as per standard operating procedure.

“Around 10pm the crew was called to attend a motor vehicle accident on the site, the ambulance was already present, but there appeared to be no-one in the car, so the site was checked and taped off, and police were informed of the matter in full,” RFS Deputy Captain Ralph Clark told News Of The Area.

North Arm Cove’s Category-1 truck also responded, but was sent home.

The vehicle involved on the night was evidently coming in from the M1 motorway, and would have driven into darkness.

Unconfirmed reports have the vehicle’s owner leaving the scene after phoning their partner.

One of only three viable roadways in or out of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest townships, Viney Creek Rd East turns off the ridge and almost immediately into a gravelly, dirt road that then swings left at the bottom of a gully.

The other exit roads are via Mungo Brush National Park and Myall Way.

By Thomas O’KEEFE