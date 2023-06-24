Vehicle theft in NSW at highest point in six years

LATEST crime statistics released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) show that since reaching historic lows in September 2021, motor vehicle theft in NSW has been steadily increasing such that the number of vehicles stolen in March 2023 was higher than in any month since January 2017, increasing 21.3 percent in the previous two years.



The increase has been particularly large in parts of regional NSW.

In these locations the number of cars stolen in the year to March 2023 is now much higher than five years ago, with incidents on the Mid North Coast up 21 percent.

Commenting on the findings, BOCSAR Executive Director, Jackie Fitzgerald, said the recent increase in vehicle theft is at least partially a bounce-back from the COVID-driven crime declines of 2020 and 2021 as pandemic restrictions eased. “Another factor however, may be young people being spurred on by social media posts encouraging vehicle thefts on TikTok.”

Stolen vehicles in regional NSW are more likely to be recovered than in Greater Sydney, suggesting they are used for joyriding and transport.

According to BOCSAR, young people appear responsible for the increase in vehicle theft in regional NSW.