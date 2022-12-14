Veterans Farewell a Great Mate – Vale Bob Crisp

FOR the past sixteen years the sick, hospitalised and elderly veterans in the Nambucca Valley have had the Welfare Officer of the Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch, Robert ‘Bob’ Crisp, always around to be by their side.

Sadly, last week Bob Crisp passed away after a long and brave battle with a complex medical condition.



Bob, a former soldier, went on to have a career with the Electricity Commission and as a farm hand until his retirement.

He was a man of great compassion who took his responsibilities as Welfare Officer seriously, even to the point of traveling to Sydney with veterans requiring surgery just so they would not be alone, and he did this as a volunteer.

Bob would be on hand to advise veterans and their families regarding entitlements, face to face visits and welfare checks on veterans and their families.

He was well known to go beyond his regular duties to ensure that Nambucca Heads veterans, particularly those who may be ill or alone, had someone they can call on for assistance or even just a cup of tea and a chat.

It would not have been rare for Bob to be providing comfort and literally provide a hand to hold during a veteran’s last moments.

Like many in the volunteer sector, Bob’s work was severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions over the past few years.

Bob was in the age group where he was in the COVID-19 high risk category himself.

Although Bob fully understood the requirement for the restrictions, it was those veterans in nursing homes and not able to be visited that he worried about the most.

Some of these people had come to rely on Bob’s cheesy smile coming through the door on a regular basis and only being able to make a phone call to ask after their welfare affected him.

Last week the veterans community of Nambucca Heads lost a great mate and those who are sick, incapacitated or alone lost an irreplaceable champion.

Treasurer of the Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch, Mr John Kent OAM told News Of The Area, “Without Bob Crisp being around the road ahead will be a little rougher for veterans in Nambucca Heads and the world is a sadder place for his passing.”

Lest we Forget.

By Mick BIRTLES