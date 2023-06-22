Veterans returning to RSL sub-Branch as membership swells

MEMBERSHIP growth in the Coffs Harbour RSL sub-Branch is in line with a growing theme across sub-Branches on the Mid North Coast.

After four decades of declining membership, veterans are now beginning to return to their local RSL sub-Branches.



In Coffs Harbour the local branch has welcomed nineteen new members in the past year.

Coffs Harbour RSL sub-Branch President John Lloyd shared with News Of The Area some initiatives that have drawn membership interest.

“We have adopted a wider, welcoming community stance of inclusiveness coupled with increased local marketing via local media, web page and digital media,” said John.

“Four years ago we commenced a ‘casual coffee sessions’ meeting every Thursday at 10:00am in the C.ex Club in Coffs Harbour.

“The results have been very good, attracting friendly gatherings of around 25 veterans, sometimes up to 35.”

Everyone is encouraged to bring wives, partners and kids.

“Including partners and family in all our activities has been our advertised policy since I became President in 2018.

“Family inclusion has attracted more members and raised our local profile.”

While younger veterans are hard to attract, Coffs Harbour RSL sub-Branch aims to raise their interest through further fresh activities.

Casual Bowls on the last Friday of the month and ‘You Beaut Bush Walks’ on the second Friday of the month are well attended.

The club also recently started a monthly Motorbike Riders Group Ride for younger vets.

“Some of our younger members have undertaken a commemorative run event coinciding with Remembrance Day.”

The Coffs membership is encouraged to show care and understanding of each other’s circumstances and can assist members’ involvement with our local Mid North Coast Veterans and Families Wellbeing Hub.

“We live our philosophy of oneness and support for the veteran and the family.

“Overall, we are making some progress in attracting younger veterans, but there is a long way to go.

“We are ever ready to organise specific events aimed at the young veteran and family, but first we need to be able to contact them, preferably face-to-face and sit down and directly meet their needs.”

Coffs Harbour RSL sub-Branch’s biggest membership gains have been with ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day.

“In 2022 we saw a marked increase in attendance overall with over 7,000 on the day and that revealed an increase in younger veterans attending.

“However new RSL sub-Branch membership did not directly arise from that attendance,” said John.

“In 2023 we saw a massive increase on 2022, with over 15,000 attending on the day.

“Again, there were more younger veterans present; but our problem lies in getting them to sign up.

“Many see us as a ‘left-over’ from the 20th century, unable to understand their situation.

“Overall, we aim to encourage the wider Coffs Community to come on board and support veterans and take ownership not only on ANZAC Day, but as an extension of the ANZAC Spirit to guide and support veterans as an essential component of today’s society.

“Easier said than done,” closed John.

For more information on Coffs Harbour sub-Branch, email Coffs-HarbourSB@rslnsw.org.au or phone 02 6691 9233.

Visit www.rslnsw.org.au/sub-branch-listing/coffs-harbour-rsl-sub-branch

By Andrea FERRARI