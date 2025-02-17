Vets Golf Win for Captain Sharp



THE Gloucester Veteran’s Captain had a solid round on Tuesday 11 February for a handy win in the Di and Steve Burns sponsored Individual Stableford.

There was a good-sized field turning out in good weather conditions ahead of an afternoon storm.

The Stableford, which was the 8th round in the Veteran’s Summer Cup, was won by Trevor Sharp who scored an even par to handicap of 36 points.

He was two points ahead of runner up Chris Clarke whose 34 points needed a favourable count back to separate him from the field.

Balls were won by Gary Peters 34, Jim Spencer 33, Brian McInnes and Peter Buettel 32 and the last ball was won on a count back by Derek Bardwell with his 31 points.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Peter Buettel who finished a very close 169 cm from the hole. At the shorter 6th and 15holes Carolyn Davies, 1100 cm, and Trevor Sharp, 189 cm, were the closest.

On Tuesday 18 February Joy and Steve Hurworth sponsored an Individual Stableford whereas the following Tuesday the Gloucester Veterans will be playing an Individual Stroke event, the final event o\in the Veterans Summer Cup and sponsored by Ken Kelly.

By Peter WILDBLOOD