VIEW club members celebrate International Women’s Day

ON International Women’s Day, March 8, Nambucca River VIEW Club and ladies from Nambucca/Macksville VIEW Club were joined by Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban for a morning tea at Macksville Ex-Services Club.

On a day for celebrating women and their achievements, Cr Hoban gave an entertaining talk on her journey to lead Nambucca Valley Council as Mayor.



Nambucca River VIEW Club is always on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area.

VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and over 14,000 women throughout Australia.

It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships – all while supporting the work of children’s education charity, The Smith Family.

Nambucca River VIEW Club President Lyn McGuigan said this year is the perfect time to join VIEW as social events are back on the calendar after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We have had so much fun organising upcoming events for our club this year, including a trip to Hobart for the National Convention.

“These always feature fabulous dinners and speakers, and are a great way to hear about how we help children and young people through The Smith Family.”

VIEW is the largest community sponsor of the charity’s Learning for Life program, which provides students with financial, educational and personal support.

Lyn says this is crucial, particularly in the current economic climate.

“We have all been hit by the rising cost of living, be it power prices, food or petrol.

“But these rises have had an even greater impact on those already doing it tough.

“Parents shouldn’t have to choose between putting dinner on the table or buying their child a uniform for school.

“This is why it is so important that we can help children experiencing disadvantage with their education,” Lyn said.

Nambucca River VIEW Club currently supports the education of three students through the Learning for Life program, ensuring they have what they need for the school year.

“We are keen to add another to this number this year,” Lyn said.

In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Nambucca River VIEW Club hosts a range of social events including fashion parades, high teas and walks.

“We are always looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us and look forward to welcoming new faces at our next monthly meeting,” said Lyn.

Anyone interested in becoming a member can call Lyn McGuigan on 0423 386 230 or visit www.view.org.au for further information.

The next Nambucca River VIEW Club meeting will take place at Nambucca Heads RSL Club on Monday 27 March at 11 for an 11:30am start.

Please phone Lyn by the previous Thursday to let her know of your interest in attending.