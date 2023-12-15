VIEW Club urges community to get behind the Smith Family’s Christmas Appeal



THE Bonville-Boambee VIEW Club is calling on the community to help raise funds for the Smith Family’s Christmas Appeal, to ensure thousands of students experiencing disadvantage can be supported with their education in 2024.

The charity aims to raise $5.3 million nationally through the appeal, which will provide more than 12,600 children access to critical learning and mentoring programs to help them stay engaged and motivated at school.



This includes programs like ‘student2student’, which pairs younger students with young reading buddies, and after-school Learning Clubs, where students get support with their homework from trained volunteers – many of which are VIEW Club members.

This work is more important than ever as families face cost of living increases.

All funds raised through donations to the Christmas Appeal will ensure students can take part in The Smith Family’s evidence-based numeracy, literacy, tutoring, digital and mentoring programs to help them catch up and keep up at school.

VIEW (Voice, Interests, and Education of Women) is a national women’s organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections- all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.

Nationally VIEW Clubs currently support more than 1700 students on the charity’s ‘Learning for Life’ program, which provides educational, personal, and financial support.

Bonville-Boambee VIEW Club supports nine students in this program through its fundraising activities, such as Christmas gift wrapping at Toormina Gardens.

Gift wrapping this year will begin on Friday, 8 December.

For those who are interested in finding out more about VIEW or who would like to join, visit view.org.au or phone the Bonville-Boambee VIEW Club president, Lorraine, on 0400 378 309.

By Aiden BURGESS