VIEW Clubs celebrate their 65th anniversary



VIEW NSW members have celebrated the 65th anniversary of the club’s founding during an afternoon tea hosted by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley AC KC.

VIEW stands for the Voice, Interests and Education of Women and is a national organisation and support network bringing women together to enjoy social activities and develop skills.



VIEW’s 13,000 members also support the education of young Australians experiencing disadvantage, through the children’s education charity The Smith Family.

With more than 3.3 million volunteer hours worked over the 65 years, the women have raised over $45 million, and currently sponsor over 1800 students on The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program.

Speaking at the afternoon tea, the Governor noted that from its small beginnings in Balgowlah in northern Sydney, to having clubs across the country, VIEW has made an immense contribution to Australian society.

“Founded at a time of great social change in Australia, particularly for women, VIEW has constantly evolved to meet the changing needs of society, while never losing sight of its important objectives – to support women, The Smith Family and disadvantaged young people,” she said.

Talking about the success of local VIEW clubs, Secretary Woolgoolga Evening View Club Elfie Garbers told News Of The Area, “Our Woolgoolga Evening VIEW club was inaugurated in 1993.

“We raise funds for The Smith Family Learning for Life Programme.

“View Clubs are an excellent social opportunity to come together raising funds for disadvantaged children.”

As well as coffee chats and various social activities, the club hosts dinner meetings with guest speakers.

“Joining VIEW for me has been a rewarding experience, coming at a time in my life when I needed some direction,” Elfie said.

“The friendships and social connections have been rewarding, lots of laughs and travel opportunities.”

VIEW holds a biannual National Convention, with the Woolgoolga club attending 23 since inauguration.

“This year a group of ladies are travelling to Brisbane for the 2025 National Convention”.

There are two clubs in the Woolgoolga area; a Day Club meets on the third Thursday of the month at 10.30am in the Seaview Tavern, and the Evening Club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 6pm in the C.ex Club.

In January, The Smith Family launched its Back to School Appeal to help children experiencing disadvantage.

School essentials remain out of reach for many, which impacts their educational outcomes.

Currently, 500 students in NSW are waiting for support from The Smith Family so they can access the organisation’s Learning for Life education support program.

Australians can support these children by signing up as sponsors.

“Not every student who walks through the school gates each morning can afford a school uniform, school shoes, a backpack, a personal laptop, home internet for connection or their excursion fees,” CEO Doug Taylor said.

“A Learning for Life sponsorship helps with the cost of those school essentials and provides opportunities for students to engage in evidence-based educational programs outside school hours to help their learning.”

To donate visit thesmithfamily.com.au/sponsor-a-child and to find out more about VIEW, go to view.org.au or call 1800 805 366.

By Andrea FERRARI

