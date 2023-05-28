VIEW fundraise through Mother’s Day Raffle

VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading women’s organisation with 14,000 members in 300 communities across Australia, all dedicated to supporting children in need with their education through The Smith Family.

Members do this through community fundraising, spreading awareness and volunteering.



Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

VIEW members volunteer their time for The Smith Family in a variety of ways, all of which have a lasting impact on a child’s life.

They help raise funds for programs like Student2Student, which pairs younger children with reading buddies, and they sponsor students through the Learning for Life program so they are supported throughout their entire education.

Members can also volunteer at Learning Clubs where children are given help with their homework after school.

The Smith Family’s CEO Doug Taylor said the charity could not have the impact it does without the help of volunteers.

“Each year, thousands of volunteers play a vital role in our learning support and mentoring programs and provide invaluable in-house administration support, with the students and families we support being the ultimate beneficiaries,” he explained.

“We are very grateful to all VIEW members for continuing to donate their time and energy, especially during the last few years which have been disrupted by the pandemic, and now the cost-of-living crisis.”

VIEW is the largest community sponsor of The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program, which provides students with financial, educational and personal support.

The Committee at Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club says this program is crucial, particularly in the current economic climate.

Locally the club fundraises in a variety of ways, with the Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club recently organising a Mother’s Day Raffle.

“Judy from Macksville Ex-Services Club recently drew our Mother’s Day Raffle,” said club secretary Michelle Walker.

“Our President had the pleasure of presenting Robyn from Macksville with the 1st Prize, a beautiful tea set,” she said.

“Second and third prize went to Lenore of Nambucca Heads and Anne from Utungun.

“Both received a gorgeous, handmade crochet blanket.

“We really want to thank everyone in the Nambucca Valley and beyond for all their generous contributions.

“All the money raised will go towards the six Learning for Life students we support.

“We are always looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us and look forward to welcoming new faces at our monthly meetings held on the first Wednesday of each month at Macksville Ex-Services Club, 5pm for a 5.30pm start.”

Anyone interested can call Michelle, the Club’s Secretary, on 040605-2475 for more information.